Delhi University invites applications for the Controller of Examination post. Who can apply?
The University of Delhi has invited online applications for the Controller of Examination post. Eligible candidates can apply at du.ac.in or use the link given below.
The application deadline is December 19.
Who can apply?
- The university is looking for “highly motivated candidates with proven track record of competence and success.” The appointment will be on a tenure/deputation basis.
- Candidates need a Master's degree with 55 per cent or more marks or its equivalent grade.
- They need at least 15 years of experience as an assistant professor at the 11th academic level or 8 years of service experience at the 12th academic level – experience both as an associate professor and in educational administration.
- In addition, those who have comparable experience in research establishment and other higher education institutions are also eligible.
- Those who have 16 years of administrative experience, including 8 years as deputy registrar or equivalent at level 12, can also apply.
- DU says candidates with experience in holding university examinations are preferable and will get preference.
General instructions for applicants
- Appointment will be made for five years, which may be extended for one more tenure.
- Delhi University prefers that applicants are below 57 years.
- The cut-off date for determining the qualifications and experience is the application closing date, December 19.
- The application process is completely online.
- The applications will be processed entirely based on the information and documents uploaded. Candidates sharing false or incorrect information will be liable for action as per law.
- Applicants having government or Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) jobs must submit a no-objection certificate from the employer. This is also applicable to those serving a board or autonomous body.
For more details and to apply online, click here.
