Delhi University update: Students protest at Jesus and Mary College against discrepancies in semester exam results

Picture this: you prepare for your exams for months and wait for the results with bated breath only to be awarded an Essential Repeat (ER). Students of Delhi University's Jesus and Mary College recently protested against the unresolved issue of discrepancies in semester end marksheets. (Photos: Sneha Goyal)

This is the unpleasant surprise that several Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) students at Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College (JMC) got earlier, in April, this year as the results of their odd-semester external exams were released.

Although assured at the time by the college administration that it was due to a glitch that would be rectified, seven months on, the issue is yet to be addressed. The irate students took to the streets on November 30 to stage a protest, alleging discrepancies in their marksheets.

“We gave our exams in December last year. Since we knew our internal marks, we were hopeful about the results,” said Sneha Goyal (19), a BCom NCWEB student, adding, “But when we received our final results on April 19 this year, many of us had received ERs, and our internal marks were marked as zero — not in one or two subjects, but in all seven.”

Marksheet of one of the students who protested at the college demanding rectification of the glitch.

“It has been over six months, and even after submitting four or five applications, no solution has been provided. The last date to fill our examination forms was November 30, and until then, we were assured the issue would be resolved. But on the night of November 29 we were told to either send our results for rechecking or retake the exams,” rued Tannu Tiwari, a second-year BCom student.

Some students are required to take as many as 14 exams this time around, including those from Semester 1 and Semester 3. Echoing those concerns, Shaviya Parveen (18), a second-year BCom student, added, “The administration is trying to silence us. If we don’t raise our voices now, when will we?”

The college principal could not be reached for a comment even after several attempts.

