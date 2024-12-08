CLAT 2025 results: Lucknow schoolboy Shantanu Dwivedi emerges as state topper, secures AIR 8

A Lucknow school student Shantanu Dwivedi has emerged as the state topper in Uttar Pradesh in the prestigious Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. Shantanu has secured an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 8 in the General Category, placing him among the top achievers in the country. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Shantanu Dwivedi said he has plans to join National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

The CLAT result was declared on Saturday night.

Shantanu Dwivedi will appear for his Class 12 board examination from City Montessori School (CMS), Aliganj Campus 1 in the current ongoing academic session.

While talking to HT, Shantanu said he is overwhelmed with rank which he has achieved in the CLAT 2025. He said he has plans to join National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. He said he scored 99.987 percentile in the CLAT by scoring 100.5 out total 120 marks.

Sharing his preparation process for the exam, he said he has joined the coaching last year while pursuing his studies of eleventh standard as well as his legal studies teacher in school Shwetank Sharma helped him in doing studies and played a pivotal role in guiding him toward this success.

Shantanu expressed his gratitude to his parents and teachers for their constant encouragement and support. His dream of pursuing law at a top National Law University is now within reach, and his success serves as an inspiration for other students aspiring to excel in competitive examinations.

Expressing pleasure over her son's achievement, Shantanu's mother Anupama Dwivedi said his dedication and out prayers paid off. She informed that his father Devendra Dwivedi is an electrical engineer and works as a consultant in a private firm.

His Legal Studies teacher Shwetank Sharma, an alumnus of CMS himself, is a graduate of the National Law University, Patna, has been instrumental in nurturing Shantanu's passion for law and helping him prepare effectively for the highly competitive CLAT examination. He said Shantanu's remarkable achievement reflects his hard work and dedication, as well as the unwavering support of his mentors and teachers.

Congratulating Shantanu, CMS Manager, Geeta Gandhi Kingdon said, “Shantanu’s incredible success in CLAT 2025 is a testament to his diligence and the excellent guidance provided by his teachers. We are immensely proud of his achievement, and we are confident that he will continue to excel and contribute meaningfully to the field of law.”