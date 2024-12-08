Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officer Scale I posts at karnatakabank.com, link here

Karnataka Bank Ltd. has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Karnataka Bank at karnatakabank.com. The last date to apply is December 10, 2024. Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officer Scale I posts, link here

The tentative date of examination is December 22, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Postgraduates in any discipline OR Graduates in Agricultural Science OR Graduates in Law (5 years integrated course only) OR Professional Qualifications – CA, CS, CMA, ICWA (from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India/UGC/other Government regulatory Bodies). The age limit to apply should be maximum 28 years as on 01.11.2024 [Candidate must have been born on or after 02-11-1996].

Selection Process

The selection process includes an online examination. The test will consist of 202 questions, and the maximum mark is 225. The exam lasts 150 minutes. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at the Bank’s Head Office in Mangaluru or at any other place as decided by the Bank.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/Unreserved/OBC/Others is ₹800/- plus applicable taxes and ₹700/- plus application taxes for SC/ST category candidates. Payment can be made using the following methods: Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI and Mobile Wallets, etc.

For credit card payments, the charges will be listed in Indian Rupees.

How to Apply