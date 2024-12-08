Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Apply for Officer Scale I posts at karnatakabank.com, link here
Karnataka Bank will recruit for PO posts. The last date to apply is December 10, 2024.
Karnataka Bank Ltd. has invited applications for Probationary Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Karnataka Bank at karnatakabank.com. The last date to apply is December 10, 2024.
The tentative date of examination is December 22, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Postgraduates in any discipline OR Graduates in Agricultural Science OR Graduates in Law (5 years integrated course only) OR Professional Qualifications – CA, CS, CMA, ICWA (from a University/Institution/Board recognized by the Government of India/UGC/other Government regulatory Bodies). The age limit to apply should be maximum 28 years as on 01.11.2024 [Candidate must have been born on or after 02-11-1996].
Assam TET cum recruitment test admit card release date announced, details inside
Selection Process
The selection process includes an online examination. The test will consist of 202 questions, and the maximum mark is 225. The exam lasts 150 minutes. Candidates who are successful in the online test will be called for an interview at the Bank’s Head Office in Mangaluru or at any other place as decided by the Bank.
Application Fee
The application fee for General/Unreserved/OBC/Others is ₹800/- plus applicable taxes and ₹700/- plus application taxes for SC/ST category candidates. Payment can be made using the following methods: Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, UPI and Mobile Wallets, etc.
For credit card payments, the charges will be listed in Indian Rupees.
How to Apply
- Visit the official website of Karnataka Bank at karnatakabank.com.
- Click on careers link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates will be PO application link.
- Click on the link and register yourself.
- Once done, login to the page and fill the application form.
- Make the payment of application fee.
- Click on submit and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Detailed Notification Here
Direct link to apply here
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News