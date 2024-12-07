Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Assam TET cum recruitment test admit card release date announced, details inside

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2024 08:41 AM IST

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared this information on X.

Admit cards for the Assam Teacher Eligibility cum Recruitment Test will be released on December 15, at 11 am, on madhyamik.assam.gov.in.

Assam TET cum recruitment test admit card release date announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)
Assam TET cum recruitment test admit card release date announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared this information on X. He wrote:

“Candidates appearing for the TET cum Recruitment Test, 2024, can download their Admit Cards from 11 A.M. on 15/12/2024 via the official website: http://madhyamik.assam.gov.in using their Application No. and Password”

The Assam TET cum recruitment test is scheduled for December 29. The Directorate of Secondary Education, on the admit card notice, shared that candidates must bring the admit card along with a government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving license to the exam venue.

It added that candidates must follow the instructions given on the admit card.

In the case of PwD candidates, certificates from a competent authority will be required, the directorate said.

Discover the complete story...
See more
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On