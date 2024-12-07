Assam TET cum recruitment test admit card release date announced, details inside

Admit cards for the Assam Teacher Eligibility cum Recruitment Test will be released on December 15, at 11 am, on madhyamik.assam.gov.in. Assam TET cum recruitment test admit card release date announced (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared this information on X. He wrote:

“Candidates appearing for the TET cum Recruitment Test, 2024, can download their Admit Cards from 11 A.M. on 15/12/2024 via the official website: http://madhyamik.assam.gov.in using their Application No. and Password”

The Assam TET cum recruitment test is scheduled for December 29. The Directorate of Secondary Education, on the admit card notice, shared that candidates must bring the admit card along with a government-issued photo identity card such as Aadhar card, PAN card, voter ID, driving license to the exam venue.

It added that candidates must follow the instructions given on the admit card.

In the case of PwD candidates, certificates from a competent authority will be required, the directorate said.