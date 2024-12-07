IIT Delhi exit survey reveals 12.1% students are preparing for competitive exams, only 53.1% received placement offers

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a new exit survey that highlights students’ interest in exploring multiple and diverse career opportunities including startups, entrepreneurship, higher studies, post-doctoral research, civil services, and more. As per IIT Delhi exit survey, 13.5 percent or 359 students responded that they are going for higher studies. (Agency File Photo)

As per IIT Delhi, the exit survey has been “commissioned by the institute amongst the students graduated in August 2024." The survey also showed that not all of the students are availing on-campus placement services, IIT Delhi pointed out.

Also read: BSEB Exams 2025: Schedule for D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed examinations and more released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov, check here

Following are the findings of the exit survey by IIT Delhi:

53.1 percent or 1411 students responded that they have received a job offer.

8.4 percent or 224 students responded that they were self-employed, whereas 1.7 percent, or 45 students informed they were working for a start-up.

2.5 percent or 66 students were involved in entrepreneurship.

13.5 percent or 359 students responded that they are going for higher studies.

Also read: BSEB announces Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 dates, timetable PDF here

1.8 percent or 47 PhD students informed that they are waiting for a post-doctoral research opportunity or a faculty position.

~ 12.1 percent or around 321 students informed that they are preparing for different examinations, for example, civil services, engineering services, and other examinations required for different government jobs

~ 5 percent or around 134 students reported in August 2024 that they were still looking for appropriate career opportunities.

Also read: Rajasthan RPMC paramedical results 2024 released at result.rpcraj.net, direct links here

It may be mentioned here that a total of 2,656 students were awarded degrees at the annual convocation held on August 10, 2024. This includes 481 Ph.D. and joint Ph.D., 113 M.B.A., 91 M.S. (Research), 25 M. Des., 529 M.Tech., 24 M.P.P., 129 Dual Degree (B. Tech. + M. Tech.), 1001 B. Tech., 51 PG Diploma, 212 M.Sc. students, IIT Delhi informed.