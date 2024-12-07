Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IIT Delhi exit survey reveals 12.1% students are preparing for competitive exams, only 53.1% received placement offers

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 07, 2024 06:14 PM IST

IIT Delhi exit survey showed that not all of the students are availing on-campus placement services. Check the findings below.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has released a new exit survey that highlights students’ interest in exploring multiple and diverse career opportunities including startups, entrepreneurship, higher studies, post-doctoral research, civil services, and more.

As per IIT Delhi exit survey, 13.5 percent or 359 students responded that they are going for higher studies. (Agency File Photo)
As per IIT Delhi exit survey, 13.5 percent or 359 students responded that they are going for higher studies. (Agency File Photo)

As per IIT Delhi, the exit survey has been “commissioned by the institute amongst the students graduated in August 2024." The survey also showed that not all of the students are availing on-campus placement services, IIT Delhi pointed out.

Also read: BSEB Exams 2025: Schedule for D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed examinations and more released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov, check here

Following are the findings of the exit survey by IIT Delhi:

  • 53.1 percent or 1411 students responded that they have received a job offer.
  • 8.4 percent or 224 students responded that they were self-employed, whereas 1.7 percent, or 45 students informed they were working for a start-up.
  • 2.5 percent or 66 students were involved in entrepreneurship.
  • 13.5 percent or 359 students responded that they are going for higher studies.

Also read: BSEB announces Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 dates, timetable PDF here

  • 1.8 percent or 47 PhD students informed that they are waiting for a post-doctoral research opportunity or a faculty position.
  • ~ 12.1 percent or around 321 students informed that they are preparing for different examinations, for example, civil services, engineering services, and other examinations required for different government jobs
  • ~ 5 percent or around 134 students reported in August 2024 that they were still looking for appropriate career opportunities.

Also read: Rajasthan RPMC paramedical results 2024 released at result.rpcraj.net, direct links here

It may be mentioned here that a total of 2,656 students were awarded degrees at the annual convocation held on August 10, 2024. This includes 481 Ph.D. and joint Ph.D., 113 M.B.A., 91 M.S. (Research), 25 M. Des., 529 M.Tech., 24 M.P.P., 129 Dual Degree (B. Tech. + M. Tech.), 1001 B. Tech., 51 PG Diploma, 212 M.Sc. students, IIT Delhi informed.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On