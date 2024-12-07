Menu Explore
Rajasthan RPMC paramedical results 2024 released at result.rpcraj.net, direct links here

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2024 01:31 PM IST

Rajasthan RPMC paramedical diploma results 2024 have been released at result.rpcraj.net. Candidates can check via the direct links given below.

The Rajasthan State Allied and Healthcare Council, RSAHC, has released the results of multiple paramedical diploma courses. Candidates who appeared in the RPMC examinations can download their results from the official website at result.rpcraj.net.

Rajasthan RPMC paramedical results 2024 are out at result.rpcraj.net.

As per the official website, the results that have been announced and the direct links are given below:

RPMC Results 2024: Here’s how to check to results

Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:

  • Visit the official website result.rpcraj.net.
  • Click on the links to check or download the results available on the home page.
  • Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.
  • Your RPMC results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website at result.rpcraj.net.

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
