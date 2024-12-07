Rajasthan RPMC paramedical results 2024 released at result.rpcraj.net, direct links here
Rajasthan RPMC paramedical diploma results 2024 have been released at result.rpcraj.net. Candidates can check via the direct links given below.
The Rajasthan State Allied and Healthcare Council, RSAHC, has released the results of multiple paramedical diploma courses. Candidates who appeared in the RPMC examinations can download their results from the official website at result.rpcraj.net.
As per the official website, the results that have been announced and the direct links are given below:
- Diploma in Radiation Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Orthopedic Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Ophthalmic Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Operation Theater Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Endoscopy Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Emergency and Trauma Care Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam APRIL-2024
- Diploma in EEG Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in ECG Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Dialysis Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Cath Lab Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
- Diploma in Blood Bank Technology Part-I (Main/Remanded) Exam. APRIL-2024
RPMC Results 2024: Here’s how to check to results
Candidates can download the results by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website result.rpcraj.net.
- Click on the links to check or download the results available on the home page.
- Enter your roll number in the space provided and click on submit.
- Your RPMC results 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website at result.rpcraj.net.
