BSEB Exams 2025: Schedule for D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed examinations and more released at biharboardonline.bihar.gov, check here

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the schedule for the conduct of various examinations in 2025. Interested applicants can check the schedule on the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. BSEB Exams 2025: Chairman Anand Kishore released the schedule for D.El.Ed, D.P.Ed and other examinations at a press conference conducted on December 7, 2024.

Among the examinations for which the schedule have been released include D.El.Ed, Industrial Training Higher Secondary Level Language Examination, D.P.Ed, and Simultala Residential School Entrance Examination.

As per the schedule for D.El.Ed, the online registrations for trainees enrolled in the session 2024-26 for D.El.Ed (face-to-face) course will be conducted from January 20 to 30, 2025. On February 17, the board will release admit cards for Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 for admission in all D.L. Ed. Institutes of the state.

The Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 for admission in all D.L. Ed. Institutes of the state will be conducted on February 27, 2025.

The date receiving objections on the answer key from candidates appearing in D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination is March 25 to 30, 2025.

D.El.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination, 2025 Result will be released on April 15, 2025.

The date for publication of notification regarding online application and fee submission for admission is April 21, 2025.

The D.El.Ed. (Face-to-Face) Session 2024-26 (First Year) Exam will be conducted from June 9 to 16, 2025.

The D.El.Ed. (Face-to-Face) Session 2024-26 (Second Year) Exam will be conducted from June 17 to 20, 2025.

The full schedule can be checked in the PDFs below:

BSEB Exam 2025 date sheets for various exams.

The dates were announced by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore through a press conference.

Meanwhile, the board has also shared the exam dates of Class 10 and 12 examination 2025. As per the schedule, the Class 12 final theory examinations in 2025 will be held from February 1 to 15, and the Class 10 (Matric) final examinations will be held from February 17 to 25.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.