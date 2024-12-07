BSEB announces Bihar board Class 10, 12 exams 2025 dates, timetable PDF here

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced that Class 12 final theory examinations in 2025 will be held from February 1 to 15, and the Class 10 (Matric) final examinations will be held from February 17 to 25. BSEB Bihar board exam date 2025 live updates. BSEB Bihar board exam dates 2025 announced(Santosh Kumar )

Practical exams for the Intermediate class will commence on January 10 and end on January 20.

For Matric final exam students, practical exams and internal assessments will be done between January 21 and 23.

Bihar board Class 12 Theory papers will be held in two shifts, from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class 10 exam will also be held in two shifts but the length of some papers will be less than three hours.

Both Matric and Inter exam candidates will get fifteen minutes (between 9:30 am and 9:45 am in shift 1 and between 2 pm and 2:15 pm in shift 2) as cool off time.

On the first day of their board exam, Class 12 Science students will write the Biology paper in the first shift. Class 12 Arts students will appear for the Philosophy paper in the morning shift and for the Economics paper in the afternoon shift. Class 12 Commerce students will take the Economics exam in the afternoon shift.

For Class 10 students, Mother Language (Urdu, Bangla, Maithili) papers will be held in both shifts of the first day.

Admit cards for the BSEB Class 12 theory exams will be released on January 21. For Matric theory exams, hall tickets will be released on January 8.

The result of the Intermediate and Matric final examinations will be announced in March or April next year. Exact dates for the result announcement will be shared later.

In addition to board exam timetables, BSEB has also announced the dates for the DElEd, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission test, and other exams.

BSEB Bihar board Matric, Inter exam dates 2025

The board mentioned that these are tentative dates, which may be changed due to unavoidable circumstances.