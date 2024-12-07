Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi220C
Saturday, Dec 7, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025 Live: Datesheet awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, here's how to download

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 7, 2024 1:22 PM IST
    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025 Live: The timetables of Class 10, 12 is awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check the steps to download and latest updates here.
    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check updates (File photo)
    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025 Live: Class 10, 12 timetables awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, check updates (File photo)

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will release the Matric and Intermediate final exam dates in due course of time. When released, candidates will be able to check/download the timetables for Class 10 and 12 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Alternatively, the datasheets will also be available on the official social media accounts of BSEB in Facebook and X (Twitter)....Read More

    Last year, the datesheets for the final examinations were released on December 4, 2023. The board held the matriculation exam from February 15 to 23, 2024, and the intermediate examinations from February 1 to 12.

    The inter exams were held in 2 shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 to 5:15 pm. Whereas matric papers were held in single shifts.

    The results of the BSEB Inter board exams were announced on March 23, in which 87.21 per cent of students passed.

    BSEB Matric result was announced on March 31 and 82.91 per cent students passed.

    Moreover, the Bihar board Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to 20, and Class 10 practical exams, internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Here's how to download timetable

    1. Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
    2. Open the timetable download link for Class 10 or Class 12
    3. Download the PDF and check exam dates.

    For the live updates on BSEB Board Exam Dates 2025, follow this blog.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 7, 2024 1:22 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Datesheet awaited

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The datesheet for the BSEB board exam is awaited.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Board to share datesheets on social media

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The datesheets will be shared on the official Facebook and X (Twitter) pages of the board.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:42 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Where to check

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The timetables of Class 10 and Class 12 will be available on the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:38 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: About past trends

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: As per past trends, Bihar board practical exams are usually conducted in January, and theory exams are conducted in February.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:28 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: About examination timings

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: As per the previous year, the inter exams were held in 2 shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 to 5:15 pm. The matric papers were held in single shifts.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:27 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: When were results announced?

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The results of the BSEB Inter board exams were announced on March 23, and BSEB Matric result was declared on March 31.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:25 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: About internal assessment trends last year

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to 20, and Class 10 practical exams, internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:24 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: When was datesheet released last year?

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Last year, the BSEB had released the datesheet on December 4, 2023.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:18 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Previous academic year dates

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: In the last academic year, the matriculation or Class 10 exam was conducted from February 15 to 23, 2024, and the intermediate examinations from February 1 to 12.

    Dec 7, 2024 12:17 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Steps to check datesheet

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Candidates can check the datesheet by following the steps mentioned below:

    1. Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
    2. Open the timetable download link for Class 10 or Class 12
    3. Download the PDF and check exam dates.
    Dec 7, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Datesheets to be also available on social media pages of BSEB

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The Class 10, 12 datasheets will also be available on the social media pages of the board at Facebook and X (Twitter).

    Dec 7, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Official website

    BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: The official website to check for the timetable is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

    News education board exams BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025 Live: Datesheet awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, here's how to download
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes