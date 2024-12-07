BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025 Live: Datesheet awaited at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, here's how to download

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Date 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, will release the Matric and Intermediate final exam dates in due course of time. When released, candidates will be able to check/download the timetables for Class 10 and 12 on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Alternatively, the datasheets will also be available on the official social media accounts of BSEB in Facebook and X (Twitter)....Read More

Last year, the datesheets for the final examinations were released on December 4, 2023. The board held the matriculation exam from February 15 to 23, 2024, and the intermediate examinations from February 1 to 12.

The inter exams were held in 2 shifts – from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and from 2 to 5:15 pm. Whereas matric papers were held in single shifts.

The results of the BSEB Inter board exams were announced on March 23, in which 87.21 per cent of students passed.

BSEB Matric result was announced on March 31 and 82.91 per cent students passed.

Moreover, the Bihar board Class 12 practical exams were conducted from January 10 to 20, and Class 10 practical exams, internal assessments were held from January 18 to 20.

BSEB Bihar Board Exam Dates 2025: Here's how to download timetable

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Open the timetable download link for Class 10 or Class 12 Download the PDF and check exam dates.

For the live updates on BSEB Board Exam Dates 2025, follow this blog.