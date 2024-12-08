CLAT Result 2025 declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to download scorecard here

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared CLAT 2025 Results. Candidates who have appeared for Common Law Admission Test 2025 can check the scorecard and download it from the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT Result 2025 declared, direct link to download scorecard here

CLAT 2025 was held offline on December 1, 2024. The examination was held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm at 141 centres in 25 states and 4 union territories across India.

As per the official notice, the CLAT 2025 scores were tabulated and verified on December 05 and 06, 2024. They were placed before the Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) on December 07, 2024 for their consideration and approval. The Executive Committee and the Governing Body of the Consortium approved the same.

CLAT Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the written test can download the scorecard by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2025 Result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

Check the scorecard and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The overall attendance of CLAT 2025 was 96.33% out of which 57% are females, 43% are Males, and 9 candidates are Transgender.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.

Participating National Law Universities will conduct the admissions process to the five-year integrated UG and PG programmes commencing in the Academic Year 2025-26 based on CLAT 2025 scores. The details about the counselling process will be available on December 9, 2024 at 4 pm.