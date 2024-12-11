MAT PBT 2024 admit card out at mat.aima.in, here's direct link to download

All India Management Association (AIMA) has released the admit cards for the Management Aptitude Test - Paper Based Test (MAT-PBT) 2024 on its official website. Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a National Level test that is administered to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. (Unsplash/@homajob)

Candidates who have registered for the test can visit the official website at mat.aima.in to download their admit cards.

About the exam:

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a National Level test that is administered to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

As per the official website, MAT PBT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted to December 14, 2024. The availability of the MAT December’ 24 Score is expected to be out by the 1st week of January 2025.

The admit card will have the following information: Candidate's Name, Form No, Roll No, Test Date, Test Time and Test Venue Address. Candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the admit card.

Registered candidates who would like to download the admit card for MAT PBT 2024 can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download MAT PBT 2024 Admit Card:

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

Candidates need to login using their login credentials

On submitting the login credentials, they can view the admit card on their dashboard

Verify the details on the admit card and save the page

Download the page and take a print out of the admit card for future needs

