BPSC 70th Prelims Exam 2024: Bihar CCE on December 13, exam day instructions out at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Public Service Commission will conduct the BPSC 70th Prelims Exam 2024 on December 13, 2024. The Bihar CCE preliminary examination will be held in single shift- from 12 noon to 2 pm at 912 exam centers in 36 districts across the state. BPSC 70th Prelims Exam 2024 on December 13, exam day instructions here

Candidates who will take the written test can check the exam day instructions shared by the Commission here.

Candidates who will appear for the preliminary examination will have to reach the exam centre by 9.30 am. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 11:00 am, one hour before the commencement of the examination. Carrying and using electronic materials like mobile, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi gadget, electronic pen, pager, smart watch etc. in the examination center premises, where the examination is to be held, is prohibited. If any candidate is found with any kind of electronic material inside the examination hall, it will be considered as misconduct. It is prohibited to take Marker/White Fluid/Blade/Eraser into the examination hall, if it is used in the OMR Answer Sheet, 1/3 (one third) marks will be deducted as penalty. If the candidate is found indulging in malpractice/with electronic material in the examination hall, the candidate will be banned from Bihar Public Service Commission for the next five years including this examination and in case of spreading misleading/sensational rumors related to the examination, for three years. If candidates are found involved in misconduct in the said examination, punitive action will be taken under Bihar Examination Conducting Act, 1981.

The BPSC prelims admit card has been released and is available on the official website. Candidates can download the admit card by using username and password on their dashboard. Candidates must carry the admit card with them to the exam centre.