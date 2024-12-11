IIM Mumbai hosts the 30th edition of its annual business festival ‘Avartan 2024’

The Indian Institute of Management, Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) hosted the 30th edition of its flagship annual business festival, Avartan 2024, centered around the theme “Green Supply Chain: Managing Profitability with Sustainability.” The Supply Chain Management Conclave was the key highlight of the festival, informed IIM Mumbai. (X)

“Avartan reflects IIM Mumbai’s commitment to pioneering innovation and sustainability in management education. This year’s conclave showcased cutting-edge solutions for building environmentally conscious supply chains that balance profitability with sustainability. We are proud to provide a platform for industry leaders and students to explore transformative strategies for a greener and more sustainable tomorrow," said Prof Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai.

The event saw the participation from over 250 corporates, 25+ CXOs, and more than 8,000 B-school students. The Supply Chain Management Conclave was the key highlight of the festival, informed IIM Mumbai.

Also Read: IIT Madras releases detailed 3D high-resolution images of human fetal brain

The following are the highlights from the conclave as per the release.

Discussions emphasised the integration of Environment, Social, and Cost (ESC) factors to build sustainable supply chains.

Topics explored included adopting Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) for recyclable packaging and transitioning to a circular economy model to minimize waste and optimize resource utilization.

Rajesh Bhogavalli, President - Supply Chain & Sustainability (Global), EPL Ltd, advocated for the adoption of recyclable materials like paper and glass while highlighting challenges such as energy-intensive glass production. He also promoted Vendor-Managed Inventory (VMI) as a cost-optimization strategy.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati develops technology to convert methane and carbon dioxide into eco-friendly biofuel

Stressing on the significance of strategic distribution centers, Rupesh Agarwal, Chief Supply Chain Officer, Purplle, said strategic distribution centers reduce delivery costs and promote efficiency. He also highlighted recyclable product designs and sustainable packaging materials.

Sharing DHL’s journey toward Net Zero emissions by 2050, supported by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), Alok Kumar, Senior Director, DHL, discussed leveraging multimodal logistics and increased solar energy adoption for green operations.

Highlighting the adoption of sustainable materials to boost recyclability, Deepak Vazirani, Director of Supply Chain, Skechers also presented strategies like reverse logistics and multimodal logistics to enhance supply chain efficiency, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: GradRight hosts 2nd edition of ‘ShiftED 2024’, event aimed at empowering students aspiring to study abroad