GradRight hosts 2nd edition of ‘ShiftED 2024’, event aimed at empowering students aspiring to study abroad

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 09, 2024 11:21 AM IST

The event was attended by Deans and Directors of Admissions from various global universities such as Washington University, Lehigh University, and more.

GradRight hosted the second edition of its flagship event, ShiftED 2024 on December 7 to empower prospective study-abroad students.

L-R - Representation from Brandeis International Business School, City University of New York, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of San Diego, MPower (lending partner) and Sasidhar Sista, Co-founder, GradRight
L-R - Representation from Brandeis International Business School, City University of New York, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, University of San Diego, MPower (lending partner) and Sasidhar Sista, Co-founder, GradRight

The event brought together over 4,000 students, 8 financial partners, 24 leading foreign universities, and industry leaders who addressed critical issues affecting students worldwide, including transparency, trust, and accountability in the global higher education ecosystem, a press statement informed.

Attending the programme were the Deans and Directors of Admissions from various universities such as Washington University in St. Louis, Lehigh University, Rutgers University, Brandeis University, City University of New York (CUNY), as well as lending partners including HDFC Credila, ICICI Bank, Prodigy Finance, and IDFC First Bank, the release added.

Prof. Chell Roberts, Dean of the Shiley-Marcos School of Engineering at the University of San Diego, who attended ShiftED as special guest pointed out that that the central hub of the world, with regard to population growth and education care, is India.

Prof Roberts expressed his delight to have been part of ShiftED, and be able to speak with academics, students, and parents, and to share USD’s approach.

Sonal Kapoor, Chief Commercial Officer, Prodigy Finance, stated that events like ShiftED 2024 play a vital role in fostering collaboration among students, universities, and financial institutions, thereby empowering students with the tools and clarity they need to make informed decisions.

Sasidhar Sista, Co-founder at GradRight, said efforts have been stepped up this year to “champion the need for addressing existing trust gaps through insightful, mission-driven conversations with all stakeholders that matter, including students.”

During the event, numerous interactions were conducted between attending universities, universities and students, and students and lenders.

Universities also provided students with master classes and breakout room sessions that focused on overcoming obstacles like visa restrictions, adapting to a foreign environment, and work-study as well as research opportunities, informed the press release.

