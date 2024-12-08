IIM Mumbai set to host 30th edition of annual business fest ‘AVARTAN 2024’, 4-day event begins on December 9

The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM) Mumbai will be hosting the 30th edition of its annual business festival, AVARTAN 2024 from Monday, December 9, 2024. IIM Mumbai will host AVARTAN 2024 from December 9 to December 12, 2024. (HT file image)

The event will be attended by industry leaders and experts from academia who will engage in a series of conclaves, events, and workshops, addressing key topics on economic trends, AI-driven market indicators, and the evolving job market, as informed by IIM Mumbai in a press statement.

The sessions are aimed at exploring strategies for upskilling management students to help them align their career choices with future industry demands, the statement added.

Additionally, the event will also be participated by over 250 corporates, 25+ CXOs, and more than 8,000 B-school students.

Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwari, Director of IIM Mumbai, said that the annual management festival has continually evolved into a premier platform for collaboration, learning, and growth.

“We are thrilled to host industry leaders, academicians, and top B-schools students on our campus. AVARTAN provides students with unparalleled opportunities to engage with industry leaders and gain insights that will shape their careers, empowering them to navigate the ever-changing business landscape with confidence and competence,” he added.

About the event

December 9:

Prerana Business Meet that will feature industry stalwarts such as Sashi Mukundan, Ex-Country Head, India - BP Group; Rishi Pardal, Co-Founder Biopeak & Ex-MD & CEO - United Breweries Ltd., Manish Shah, MD & CEO - Godrej Capital and Mr. Sandeep Verma, Country Head - Bayer Consumer Health.

Supply Chain Management Conclave by Deepak Vazirani, Director of Supply Chain at Skechers, and Alok Kumar, Senior Director at DHL, among others.

Green Lantern Sustainability Conclave by Manoj Kumar Rustagi, Executive VP & Sustainability & Innovation Officer at JSW Cement, and Akshita Shukla, Head of ESG & CSR at PI Industries.

December 10:

Prerana Strategy Conclave by Mahesh Zurale – Lead - Advanced Technology Centers Global Network, Accenture; Shyam Govindan – Managing Director, Publicis Sapient, Kunal Mitra, MD – Advisory, PwC Services LLP and Ashish Yadav – Partner, Kearney .

Prerana Product Management Conclave by Mukesh Jain – Executive Vice President & CTO, Capgemini, Sampath Manickam – CTO Technology Infrastructure, NSE India, Rohit Kilam – CTO, HDFC Life.

December 11:

Prerana HR Conclave by Adhir Mane, CHRO - Raymond Ltd., Megha Goel, CHRO - Godrej Properties Ltd., and Tanvi Indra, Head of IMEA People Partnering – Maersk.

CXO Connect by Vishal Sharma, Executive Director & CEO at Godrej Industries (Chemicals), and Arindam Ghosh, CTO at SUD Life Insurance.

December 12:

Marketing Conclave that will feature Rrahul Adaniya, CMO at Motilal Oswal Asset Management, and Arijit Sengupta, CMCO at NSE India.

Apart from this, the event will also witness the conferring of awards and recognitions such as Lakshya Business Visionary Awards to honour outstanding business leaders like Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal.

There will also be national-level competitions, celebrity talk shows, platforms that would provide startups to pitch their ideas to leading investors and more.

A musical night will also be hosted on December 12 featuring singer and music director Amaal Mallik.

For more details, visit the official website of IIM Mumbai.