J&K SI Recruitment 2024: Mehbooba seeks age relaxation for candidates, calls it a ‘legitimate demand’

PTI | , Srinagar
Dec 08, 2024 03:30 PM IST

The written exam for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors was held in 2022 but candidates' list was later cancelled following allegations of irregularities.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday hoped the Jammu and Kashmir government will grant age relaxation to candidates for police sub-inspector posts as recruitment has been delayed since 2019.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and said age relaxation is a legitimate demand and hoped it was granted immediately, (File image/AP)
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday and said age relaxation is a legitimate demand and hoped it was granted immediately, (File image/AP)

The former chief minister said age relaxation is a legitimate demand.

"Countless JKPSI aspirants stare at a bleak future owing to recruitment delays since 2019 due to corruption & exam cancellations. Age relaxation is a legitimate demand & I hope it's granted immediately," Mehbooba said in a post on X.

She tagged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in her post.

The written examination for the recruitment of police sub-inspectors was held in 2022 but the list of selected candidates was cancelled after allegations of irregularities surfaced.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was ordered into the alleged irregularities and the agency has filed a chargesheet against 24 people, including a BSF officer, in the case.

