SSC JE Exam 2024: Option-cum-Preference form submission dates out at ssc.gov.in, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has released official notice on SSC JE Exam 2024 Option-cum-Preference form submission. The dates to submit the preference form have been released for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Exam 2024: Option-cum-Preference form submission dates out, notice here

As per the official notice, all those candidates who have appeared in Paper-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical Examination, 2024 through their respective login page on the SSC website wherein facility for submission of Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) will be available under My Application Tab.

The link will be activated on December 9 and close on December 13, 2024. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period will not be given any further opportunity to submit their Option-cum-Preference, and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

A confirmation email will also be sent to the candidate’s registered email after the completion of the process of submission of Option-cum-Preference.

The PwBD candidates must ensure that they give preference(s) for only those post(s) that are identified as suitable for their disabilities (may refer to Para 5.1 of the Notice of the Examination). Posts will be allocated as per the provisions of the Notice of Examination on the basis of 'merit-cum-preference of posts'.

SSC JE Exam 2024: How to fill Option-cum-Preference form

To fill the option cum preference form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the credentials.

Click on submit and your preference form will be displayed.

Check the form and fill it.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.