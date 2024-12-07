Menu Explore
IBPS SO Mains admit card out at ibps.in, link to download call letter

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 07, 2024 11:02 AM IST

The IBPS is conducting this recruitment drive for 884 scale-1 officer vacancies of the participating banks.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released admit cards or call letters for the Specialist Officer (SO) Mains examination. Candidates can download it from ibps.in.

IBPS SO Mains admit card released at ibps.in
IBPS SO Mains admit card released at ibps.in

IBPS has also shared the Mains examination information handout.

IBPS SO Mains admit card, information handout: Direct link

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies

The result of the Prelims exam was announced on December 3.

The Mains examination will be held this month. Candidates will get to know the exam date and time, name and address of the exam centre, reporting time and exam day guidelines on call letters.

How to download IBPS SO Mains admit card 2024?

  1. Go to the institute's website- ibps.in
  2. Open the online main exam call letter download link for CRP SPL XIV.
  3. Enter the requested login information.
  4. Submit and download the admit card.

In the case of any error on the call letter, candidates should immediately contact the institute and inform about it.

Candidates should know that for appointment, in addition to fulfilling the eligibility conditions, they must maintain a healthy credit history as per the criteria of the participating banks.

“Those candidates whose CIBIL status has not been updated before the date of joining, have to either get the CIBIL status updated or produce the NOCs from lender to the effect that there is no outstanding with respect to the accounts adversely reflected in the CIBIL, failing which the letter of offer may be withdrawn/cancelled. The final discretion in this regard remains with the allotted Bank,” the IBPS said in the exam notification.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
