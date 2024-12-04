IBPS SO prelims results 2024 released at ibps.in, direct link to download and other details here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection released the results of the IBPS Specialist Officer (SO) Preliminary Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website at ibps.in. IBPS SO prelims results 2024: Download results from ibps.in via the direct link given here,

The results can be downloaded till December 10, 2024, as per the website.

Candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exams will proceed to the IBPS SO Mains 2024, scheduled for December 14, 2024.

Notably, the recruitment exam is being conducted for 884 scale 1 officer vacancies. The details are as follows:

Agricultural Field Officer: 346 vacancies

HR/Personnel Officer: 25 vacancies

IT Officer: 170 vacancies

Law Officer: 125 vacancies

Marketing Officer: 205 vacancies

Rajbhasha Adhikari: 13 vacancies

Candidates who took the exam were required to secure a minimum mark in each section and a minimum mark overall to qualify in the examination.

As per the institute, the cut-off mark for shortlisting candidates for the mains examination will be decided as per the number of vacancies.

It may be mentioned here that candidates who were at least 20 years old and not more than 30 years old on August 1, 2024 were eligible to apply for Specialist Officer vacancies.

Further, candidates were also required to maintain a healthy credit history as per the criteria of the participating banks.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the prelims results.

Visit the official website at ibps.in. Click on the link titled ‘Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP- SPL-SIV’ available on the home page. Enter your credentials to log in and click on submit. Check the IBPS SO prelims result displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates can click on this link to check and download the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2024.

As per the information, IBPS will fill up to 896 vacancies in various posts with this recruitment drive.

