SSC CHT admit card 2024 today, where and how to download it

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release admit cards for the Combined Hindi Translator (CHT) recruitment examination today, December 4. The admit card will be released on the login module tat ssc.gov.in. SSC CHT admit card 2024 today at ssc.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

“The ‘Admission Certificate’ for the said examination will tentatively be available for download on 04.12.2024. The same can be accessed through the designated login module available on the website https://ssc.gov.in….” the commission said in its official notification.

SSC has already released the exam city intimation slip for the JHT paper 1 exam.

The SSC CHT Computer-Based examination (CBE) is scheduled to be held on December 9, 2024.

The paper 1 exam will consist of questions from General Hindi and General English. It will last 2 hours and ask 100 questions for 100 marks.

There will be objective-type, multiple-choice questions only.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The SSC CHT paper 2 will be a descriptive-type exam, comprising a translation and essay. The question paper will have 200 marks, and the exam will last 2 hours.

SSC CHT Paper 1 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of the commission at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the login link, and a new page will open.

Enter the requested details and submit.

The SSC SHT Paper 1 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check and download the admit card.

SSC is conducting the exam for 312 vacancies of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Senior Translator at ministries, departments, organizations of the central government.