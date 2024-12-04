SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Tier 1 results expected soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results are expected soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Result 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) tier 1 exam results on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The tier 2 exam will be conducted in January, and therefore, the tier 1 results are expected to be announced this month. SSC conducted the CGL tier 1 exam from September 9 to 24, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on October 3, and the objection window closed on October 8. The result will be declared next on the commission's website. ...Read More

The question paper for the tier 1 exam consisted of objective-type, multiple-choice questions on general intelligence and reasoning, general awareness, quantitative aptitude, and English comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The commission has confirmed that the CGL tier 2 examination will be held on January 18, 19, and 20, 2025.

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17727 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies of the central government.

