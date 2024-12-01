REET 2025 Notification Live: Registration to begin today? What we know so far
REET 2025 Notification Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE or BSET) is expected to begin the registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2025) today, December 1. The REET 2025 notification and application form will be shared with candidates on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier this week, School Education Secretary Krishna Kunal held a meeting to review the preparation for REET 2025. Kunal directed that proper arrangements be made for the confidentiality of the exam and security of the question papers....Read More
The meeting emphasised allocating the nearest exam centre to the candidates.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madan Dilawar previously announced that the REET 2025 notification would be released on November 25 and the application process would begin on December 1. However, the official notification is not available yet.
REET 2025 is tentatively scheduled for February. Dilwar also said that the application fee for REET 2025 will be the same as REET 2022.
REET 2025: How to apply, check notification
Go to rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
Open the REET 2025 exam page displayed on the home page.
Download the notification and read the instructions.
To register for the examination, click on the application link
First, register and get your login details.
Now, log in to your account.
Fill out the application form.
Upload documents, make payment
Submit your form and download the confirmation page.
REET 2025 will be conducted in two levels. Level 1 will be for primary teacher vacancies, and level 2 will be for secondary teacher vacancies. Candidates can appear for level 1, 2, or both, if they are eligible. The application fee will be decided accordingly.
The last REET exam was conducted on July 23 and 24, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on August 19, 2022, and the objection window closed on August 25, 2022. The result was announced on September 29 of that year.
