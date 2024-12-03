IITM Pravartak, Cambtech join forces to launch skills courses in Supply Chain & Logistics, details here

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Pravartak Technologies Foundation has joined hands with Cambtech Training and Placement firm to offer certification programs in the Supply Chain and Logistics sector. Registrations are underway on the official website. Visit the link given below.

The certification programmes have been designed to provide students with a simulated environment (Virtual Office), offering them a real-life simulation of the actual work environment throughout the courses, a press release issued by IITM Pravartak informed.

Additionally, an artificial intelligence platform has been built to provide students with a virtual corporate environment for carrying out various financial transactions in real-time.

The courses will be offered in Supply chain management, Chartering Practice, Port and Terminal management, and International Liners Trade.

Students will be issued a certificate by Cambtech and knowledge partner IITM Pravartak on the completion of the course.

Prof. Mangala Sunder, Founder of Digital Skills Academy - IITM Pravartak, highlighted the importance of the course and said that the objective is to provide graduate students from Indian academic institutions and employees in multiple industrial sectors, with the necessary skills towards employment or reskilling in the relevant sectors and make them industry and job-ready.

“Trainers will cover multiple areas through large problem sets and hands-on training, which will also help the students to face competitive examinations in the Supply chain and Logistics sector well and with confidence,” Prof Sunder said.

Likewise, Vaishnavi B Iyer, Founder and CEO at Cambtech, emphasised that upskilling is a need of the hour for every aspiring and ambitious candidate to get constructive placement in the fields of Supply Chain and Logistics.

“The virtual learning platform designed by Cambtech will provide a unique and exclusive training environment for the same through various modes,” she added.

It may mentioned here that the fundamental knowledge for all the training modules in Supply-Chain and Logistics has been provided as a series of lectures by an international expert and former Head of the Management Studies Department, Prof. G. Srinivasan who is also associated with IIT Madras for more than 30 years as a faculty member and Coordinator for establishing ISO Standards in IIT Madras.

As informed by the release, the first batch of the course will commence on January 1, 2025. Registrations will conclude on December 25, 2024.

Candidates who are interested for the course can register through this link.