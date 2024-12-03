UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th exam centre list out at upmsp.edu.in, direct link here

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the UP Board Exam 2025 centre list. The UPMSP Class 10th, 12th exam centre list can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th exam centre list out, link here (HT file)

As per the official notice, candidates who have any objection or complaint regarding the examination centers (including school student allocation) uploaded on the website can contact the Principal of their respective schools.

The Principals will submit their representation along with reasonable reasons/evidence from the ID of the concerned school on the online Board’s portal. The last date to submit the representation is December 6, 2024.

UP Board Exam 2025: How to check 10th, 12th exam centre list

Candidates or parents who want to check the exam centre list can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.

Click on UP Board Exam 2025 centre list link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check district wise exam centre list.

Click on the list you want to check.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, UPMSP has released the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam datesheets. Both examinations will begin on February 24 and end on March 12. Papers will be held in two shifts – from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The Class 10 examination will begin with Hindi and Healthcare papers in the first and second shift, respectively. Intermediate students will appear for the Military Science paper in the morning shift and Hindi in the afternoon shift. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPMSP.