UP Board Exam Date 2025: UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams from February 24 to March 12; timetable PDF here

UP Board Exam Date 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the date sheet or timetable for the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations, 2025. Both examinations will begin on February 24 and end on March 12. UP Board Exam Date 2025: Class 10 and 12 time tables released(PTI Photo)

Papers will be held in two shifts – from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

On the first day, High School students will write Hindi and Healthcare papers in the first and second shift, respectively. Intermediate students will appear for the Military Science paper in the morning shift and Hindi in the afternoon shift.

UP board exam date 2025: Download Class 10, 12 timetable PDF

This year, a total of 54,38,597 students have registered for the UP board 10th, 12th examinations. These include 27,40,151 high school and 26,98,446 intermediate students from 27,000 UPMSP-affiliated schools.

The number of registrations for board examinations have decreased by 86,745 students. For the 2024 UP Board Exams, a total of 55,25,342 students were registered.

Compared to last time, 2,07,184 fewer candidates have applied for the high school examination but 1,20,439 more candidates have applied for the intermediate examination, officials shared.

The board will allow a maximum of 2,000 students to appear for the exams at each centre. The board has increased the number from 1,200 last time as government-aided schools have the capacity to host a larger number of students for board exams.

The minimum number of students at any examination centre remains unchanged from last time's 250.