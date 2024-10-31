UP Board approves recognition of 103 schools, rejects 224

Uttar Pradesh Madyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, has approved recognition of 103 schools located across the state. (Pic for representation)

In the meetings of the Recognition Committee held at the Board Headquarters last week, the proposals received from the five regional offices of UP Board including Prayagraj, Meerut, Varanasi, Bareilly and Gorakhpur were considered, said the Board officials.

Although the regional offices had submitted proposals for recognition of 327 schools, 224 cases were rejected due to non-fulfillment of norms. Now the recommendation to grant recognition to these 103 schools will be sent to the state government through UP Board chairman and director of Secondary Education Mahendra Dev, officials explained.

After the approval of the state government, the schools will be recognised from the 2025-26 academic session, they added.

The board had sought online applications in this regard till June 30. At that time, 394 school managers had sought recognition for their respective institutions spread across different districts of the state. However, after screening in the first phase, only 327 schools could reach the regional office level.

According to the changed rules, recognition for high school and intermediate schools will be given first for three years and only after that, if there is compliance with the recognition conditions and adequate availability of necessary arrangements for running the school, it will be renewed for another five years. At present, 20,936 unaided schools are associated with the UP Board. Total number of schools recognised by the Board including government-run and government-aided are over 27,000.

Among the 103 schools that have received approval from the Board level this time, maximum 20 and 29 are from Prayagraj and Varanasi regional offices respectively.

Another 27 schools are from districts under Meerut regional office, 12 are from districts under Bareilly regional office and six are from districts under Gorakhpur regional office that have been able to complete all the formalities. However, out of 327 applicants, a maximum of 112 schools were from Meerut regional office. After that, there were 82 schools from Prayagraj, 62 from Varanasi, 42 from Gorakhpur and 28 from Bareilly regional offices.