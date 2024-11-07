UP Board mulls over internal assessment in Classes 11 and 12 too

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, commonly known as UP Board, could soon implement the system of internal assessment in Classes 11 and 12 as well, like it does for Classes 9 and 10. The workshop of experts also witnessed a discussion on implementing the grading system like high school (Class 10) in Classes 11 and 12 as well. (FILE PHOTO)

In accordance with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, there is a consensus on implementing internal assessment of 20 to 25 per cent, officials said.

After formal permission of the state government is obtained, it will be decided whether the internal assessment should be of 20 or 25 marks, they added.

These probable changes for Classes 11 and 12 were discussed on the concluding day of the two-day workshop organised by UP Board at the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT) in Prayagraj’s Allenganj on Wednesday.

The board implemented internal assessment of 30 marks in Classes 9 and 10 from the 2011-12 academic session.

Now, preparations are under way to make this change in Class 11 from the next session (2025-26) and in Class 12 from 2026-27.

If this change is implemented, each subject will have a question paper of 75 or 80 marks, instead of 100, in the intermediate (Class 12) examination of 2027, officials explained.

The workshop of experts also witnessed a discussion on implementing the grading system like high school (Class 10) in Classes 11 and 12 as well.

UP Board currently gives the result (pass or fail) of high school candidates, but does not award divisions to students. Now there is a consensus on implementing the same system for intermediate students as well, said officials.

There was also a discussion on implementation of prescribed guidelines for the evaluation of the answer sheets of the board examination, including an examiner being given only 50 answer copies of the Intermediate exam in a day so that quality evaluation can be ensured.

Former CBSE chairman Ashok Ganguly, former UP Board secretary Pawanesh Kumar, current secretary Bhagwati Singh, additional secretary (textbook) Satyendra Singh, additional secretary (administration) Sardar Singh were among officials and experts present in the workshop.