UP Board Exam 2025: 27.40 lakh students have registered for high school, 26.98 lakh for intermediate exam

More than 54 lakh students will appear in the UP Board's high school and intermediate examination-2025. The minimum number of students at any examination centre remains unchanged from last year at 250.

By the last date of registration on September 25, a total of 54,38,597 students have registered including 27,40,151 in high school and 26,98,446 in intermediate classes in over 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board.

For the 2024 UP Board Exams, a total of 55,25,342 students including 2,947,335 in class 10 and 25,78,007 in class 12 were registered.

Data clearly shows that the number of students for the 2025 board exams has decreased by 86,745. Compared to 2024, there are 2,07,184 fewer candidates in high school for 2025, while 1,20,439 candidates have increased in intermediate, officials shared.

UP Board is yet to declare the schedule for its high school and intermediate exams 2025 set to kick-start from February 2025 and is presently busy identifying schools to be made exam centres.

A maximum of 2000 students will appear for their exams at each centre. Last year there was a rule to allocate a maximum of just 1200 students at each centre, but in government-run and government-aided secondary schools with higher capacity, a provision was made to make an examination centre for a maximum of 1500 students. However, in the centre determination policy sent by UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh to the District Inspectors of Schools (DIOS) for the 2025 edition of the exams, a provision has been made to make a centre for a maximum of 2000 students in government-run, government-aided and unaided secondary schools with higher holding capacity.

It is believed that this will reduce the number of examination centres and will also facilitate better monitoring of board exams.

