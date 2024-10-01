ISB launches 20-month Post Graduate Programme in Management for fresh graduates, check course details here

The Indian School of Hyderabad (ISB) has launched the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Young Leaders (PGP YL) programme for MBA aspirants which is set to commence in mid-2025. ISB has announced the launch of a 20-month Post Graduate Programme in Management for fresh graduates. Check details here.

The 20-month full-time MBA equivalent residential management programme is designed to offer a comprehensive learning experience to participants through an innovative curriculum that will cater to the rapidly evolving business landscape and technology disruptions, a press release informed.

Also read: Staying in India vs. Going Abroad: Key factors to consider before making a decision

Besides, the PGP YL curriculum will blend foundational business principles with advanced technology, data, analytics courses, and global perspectives to develop students into innovative problem solvers, the release added.

During the programme, learners will need to complete a mandatory two-month summer internship which would provide them with practical exposure to business environments in various settings.

Renowned faculty from ISB and other top international B-schools will bring their expertise to the classroom and train students on PGP YL.

Also read: UPSC releases CAPF reserve list, recommends 46 candidates

Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of ISB, spoke about the programme and said that the PGP YL course comes in response to the need for young professionals who can step into roles that require business acumen as well as deep expertise in data and technology.

He said, “We have designed the PGP YL programme for fresh graduates and entry-level professionals to transform them into exceptional problem solvers and innovators at the workplace.”

Who is eligible to apply?

As per the ISB Hyderabad website, aspiring candidates who wish to apply for the PGP YL course need to meet the following criteria:

Education qualification: Candidates need a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline.

Candidates need a bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline. Test score: Valid GMAT or GRE (test center-based test only) or CAT scores as of the deadline date of the round in which candidates are applying.

Valid GMAT or GRE (test center-based test only) or CAT scores as of the deadline date of the round in which candidates are applying. Work Experience: No more than 0-24 months of work experience as of 15th June in the year candidates intend to join the program.

No more than 0-24 months of work experience as of 15th June in the year candidates intend to join the program. Additional requirement: If the candidate’s medium of instruction is not English, then a valid TOEFL/ IELTS score is required.

Also read: Class 12 student allegedly hacked to death by two minors in Pune; one arrested, search on for other

Selection process:

The selection process includes two stages:

In Stage 1, candidates will be shortlisted based on a combination of consistent and high academic performance, awards and achievements, and essay and test score performance.

In Stage 2, candidates who are shortlisted will participate in personal interviews with a panel consisting of senior industry leaders, ISB faculty, and alumni.

Programme fee:

The programme fee for the academic year 2025-27 is ₹21,65,000 + GST and the accommodation fee is ₹3,95,000.

However, scholarships will be awarded to 40-50 percent of the class based on merit and merit-cum-need criteria.

Additionally, merit scholarships may be offered up to a 100% tuition waiver for deserving candidates.