Class 12 student allegedly hacked to death by two minors in Pune; one arrested, search on for other

A 17-year-old class 12 student from a junior college in Pune's Baramati city was allegedly killed by two minors, both of whom are the same age and attend the same college. As per initial report, the incident allegedly stemmed from a prior altercation between the three students when their motorcycles reportedly brushed against each other. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on the premises of TC College of Arts, Commerce, and Science at around 11:30 am on Monday.

The deceased was identified as a student of the Science stream.

One of the suspects is also from the Science stream, while the other is from the Commerce stream.

According to initial reports, the incident appears to have stemmed from a prior altercation between the three students when their motorcycles reportedly brushed against each other.

"We are verifying the details and investigating the incident from all angles," said a police officer from Baramati police station.

He added that while one minor has been detained, a search operation is underway for the second suspect.

CCTV footage from the college campus reportedly shows one of the minors attacking the victim with a knife while the other assaulted him with a sickle.

Amid the chaos that ensued following the attack, the two suspects fled the scene.

The victim was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.