Rajasthan: Govt school teacher held for molesting, showing obscene videos to Class 5 girls

PTI | , Jaipur
Oct 01, 2024 08:43 AM IST

Laiq Ahmed Qureshi, a teacher in the Govt Higher Primary School in Gopalpura village was produced in court on Monday and has been sent to judicial custody.

A government teacher has been arrested in Rajasthan's Tonk for allegedly molesting and showing obscene videos to the girls of class 5, police said on Monday.

Rajasthan: Government school teacher held for molesting, showing obscene videos to Class 5 girls (HT File)
Rajasthan: Government school teacher held for molesting, showing obscene videos to Class 5 girls (HT File)

The education department has suspended the accused teacher, they said.

Laiq Ahmed Qureshi, a teacher working in the Government Higher Primary School in Gopalpura village of Jhilai block, was produced in court on Monday and has been sent to judicial custody for 15 days, police said.

Niwai police station in-charge Hariram Verma said that a case was registered on Friday against Qureshi by the families of two girls studying in Class 5.

The incident occurred on September 10 when Qureshi allegedly molested the girls and showed them obscene videos on his mobile phone, Verma said.

They accused him of molestation and showing obscene videos to the girls on September 10, Verma added.

He said that a case was registered against Qureshi under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Qureshi was arrested on Sunday. Further investigation is underway.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
