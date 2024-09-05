Teachers’ Day 2024: Two primary school teachers arrested in Goa for brutally assaulting 9-year-old student, details here
The incident had occurred on August 2, wherein the 9-year-old student sustained injuries on his hands, thighs, legs, and back. He is undergoing treatment now.
The Goa Police have arrested two teachers, Sujal Gawade and Kanisha Gadekar, for allegedly beating a 9-year-old child, who suffered injuries as a result of the thrashing he received.
The child, who was studying at the Shree Saraswati Vidya Mandir Primary School, a government-aided school, was allegedly beaten with a steel ruler because he ripped the pages of his book.
According to the Police, the two teachers have been booked under Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and relevant sections of BNS. “The teachers have been placed under arrest,” Deputy Superintendent of Police
The incident took place on August 2 but came to light only later that evening when the child’s father, who is a rickshaw driver, returned home. The case was filed the following day.
Earlier the school management issued an order placing the two teachers under suspension.
The student sustained injuries on his hands, thighs, legs, and back and is currently undergoing treatment. According to the complaint, filed by the boy’s father, he was also slapped and kicked in the stomach, and his face was dragged by his ear across a blackboard.
Earlier Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the education minister, expressed regret about the incident and promised action.
“Both the education department as well as the Police department will be taking action,” the Chief Minister said.