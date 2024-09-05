 Teachers’ Day 2024: Two primary school teachers arrested in Goa for brutally assaulting 9-year-old student, details here | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Sep 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Teachers’ Day 2024: Two primary school teachers arrested in Goa for brutally assaulting 9-year-old student, details here

ByHT Correspondent, Panaji
Sep 05, 2024 04:17 PM IST

The incident had occurred on August 2, wherein the 9-year-old student sustained injuries on his hands, thighs, legs, and back. He is undergoing treatment now.

The Goa Police have arrested two teachers, Sujal Gawade and Kanisha Gadekar, for allegedly beating a 9-year-old child, who suffered injuries as a result of the thrashing he received.

According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, the minor was also slapped and kicked in the stomach, and his face was dragged by his ear across a blackboard. (Representative image)
According to the complaint filed by the boy’s father, the minor was also slapped and kicked in the stomach, and his face was dragged by his ear across a blackboard. (Representative image)

The child, who was studying at the Shree Saraswati Vidya Mandir Primary School, a government-aided school, was allegedly beaten with a steel ruler because he ripped the pages of his book.

According to the Police, the two teachers have been booked under Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act, Section 82 of the Juvenile Justice Act, and relevant sections of BNS. “The teachers have been placed under arrest,” Deputy Superintendent of Police

Also read: Teachers' Day 2024: A letter from a teacher to future educators who are about to start their exciting journey

The incident took place on August 2 but came to light only later that evening when the child’s father, who is a rickshaw driver, returned home. The case was filed the following day.

Earlier the school management issued an order placing the two teachers under suspension.

Also read: Teachers' Day 2024: CM Bhupendra Patel contributes to teachers' welfare fund

The student sustained injuries on his hands, thighs, legs, and back and is currently undergoing treatment. According to the complaint, filed by the boy’s father, he was also slapped and kicked in the stomach, and his face was dragged by his ear across a blackboard.

Also read: ‘RBI 90 Quiz’ offering winners a chance to take home a whopping 10 Lakh, window closes on Sept 17, link to apply here

Earlier Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is also the education minister, expressed regret about the incident and promised action.

“Both the education department as well as the Police department will be taking action,” the Chief Minister said.

Get latest news onEducation,...
See more
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On