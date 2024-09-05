Teachers' Day 2024: CM Bhupendra Patel contributes to teachers' welfare fund

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel acknowledging the social responsibility of teachers in shaping society contributed to the Teachers' Welfare Fund on the occasion of Teachers' Day. September 5 is celebrated across India to honour the birth anniversary of former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a lifelong teacher. Chief Minister Patel acknowledged the importance of teachers and expressed his gratitude by making his contribution.(HT)

Students from St. Xavier's School and the School of Achievers in Gandhinagar visited the Chief Minister's residence to collect voluntary donations for the fund. Chief Minister Patel acknowledged the importance of teachers and expressed his gratitude by making his contribution.

During the interaction, Patel spoke to the children, shared his respect for teachers, and highlighted their contribution to individual and societal development. He encouraged everyone to support the welfare of teachers by contributing to the fund.

"Today, on the occasion of Teacher's Day, the children of Gandhinagar schools expressed their gratitude to the teachers by contributing to the Teachers' Welfare Fund. The interaction with the school children and teachers on this occasion was very enjoyable," the CM said.

The event was attended by District Collector Mehul Dave, District Development Officer J.B. Patel, District Education Officer Dr. Bhagwanbhai Prajapati, and Primary Education Officer Piyush Patel, along with other officials and school representatives.

Earlier in his message on Teachers Day, the Gujarat CM said, "A teacher is not just someone who teaches textbooks in classrooms. A teacher is the architect of a country's future. A teacher is the key to the progress of mankind. Happy Teacher's Day to all the teachers who instill knowledge, skills and virtues in students. Former President of India, great educationist, Bharat Ratna, in whose memory this day is celebrated. Greetings on the birth anniversary of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnanji," Bhupendra Patel posted on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on the occasion, "On Teachers Day, I bow to all the teachers who not only build the lives of their students but also make invaluable contributions to building a great nation. On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, I bow to the former President of India and extend my heartfelt greetings to all our hard-working teachers," the Home Minister posted on X.

