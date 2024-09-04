Teachers' Day 2024: These individuals cannot thank their educators enough, here's why

As individuals, we have role models that we look up to for inspiration and motivation to keep going. A lot of us have looked up to that one teacher who made a difference during our school/college days and made that lasting impact on us that we still cherish. Often, the lessons that we learn as students are the ones that will be engraved into our minds for good or for bad.

Teachers make the effort to be good influences on their students and leave a positive impact on them that they carry on as memories. Often, the lessons that we learn as students are the ones that will be engraved into our minds for good or for bad.

This Teachers' Day, let's hear it from a few individuals who have memories that they would like to share about their teachers' who have managed to influence them in their lives.

Teachers' as a support system

“ I completed my schooling at a convent school and I have fond memories of my mentor who guided me and made sure I did not miss my family much as it was a boarding school. She managed to give me the strength and support just as much my parents would give me without making me feel lost and I am indebted to her for being there for me when I needed the most,” says Amjatha Nazer, Tax Consultant at EY who completed her schooling from St Joseph's Central School, Kottayam.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2024: Celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday with his inspirational quotes

“ On this Teacher's Day, I fondly remember B. Rameshan Sir, our school principal, who taught us more than just academics. His lessons in moral values still resonate with me. One unforgettable piece of wisdom he shared was to see others from their parents' perspective during conflicts, which always brought a sense of understanding and peace. Thank you, Sir, for shaping us with your wisdom and compassion,” says Nicky Esther John, Cluster Marcom Manager, Marriott Hotel Kochi who completed her schooling from Sree Gurudeva Public School, Kollam.

Teachers' as role models

“ I have always admired my teachers for who they are and how they taught us valuable life lessons like being patient and calm in the most stressful times, especially working as a medical practitioner. I cannot name a single teacher as I have been lucky to be educated by amazing teachers throughout my educational journey. I can only hope that the future generations are also lucky to be in the midst of such teachers who can help them become better individuals," says Diya M, Doctor from Hyderabad.

Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2024: Let's hear it for Delhi-NCR's gurus, guides, mentors, and more!

Teachers' opening doors to opportunities

“ I am always grateful to my sixth grade class teacher Miss Aruna for giving me the opportunity to showcase my hidden talents. She recognised that I could do better and allowed me to prove myself, that was the nudge I needed to be more confident and ambitious in life,” says Tej, a journalist who completed her schooling from St Ann's High School, Secunderabad.

“ I do believe that teachers can change the way a student perceives the world through the smallest actions. One such experience I had was when my school teacher Miss Jolly introduced me to Archies Comics which opened up the world to me and improved my vocabulary. It made me stand out in the crowd and I cannot thank her enough for that, ” says Karthik MV, a Chartered Accountant who has completed his schooling from Marthoma Residential School, Thiruvalla.

Also Read: Teachers' Day 2024: Why India celebrates it on September 5? History, significance and celebrations