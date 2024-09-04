Teachers’ Day 2024: Celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday with his inspirational quotes

Like every year, this year too, schools, colleges, universities, and all educational institutes will celebrate Teachers’ Day 2024 on September 5. The day commemorates the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an Indian politician, philosopher, and statesman. Teachers’ Day 2024: Check Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's inspirational quotes (Illustration: Rushikesh Tulshiram Gophane)

Born on September 5, 1888 in the Madras Presidency, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a renowned teacher. He served as a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also appointed as the second vice chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936 and the fourth vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 1939 to 1948.

While serving as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967, some of his students visited him in 1962 to wish him a happy birthday. They also approached him to request permission to celebrate his birthday on September 5. However, Dr Radhakrishnan urged his students to observe September 5 as ‘Teachers Day'’ across the country to honour all of India's legendary teachers.

Top inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

So, students, teachers and others, check out the most inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

