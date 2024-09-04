Teachers’ Day 2024: Celebrate Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s birthday with his inspirational quotes
Teachers' Day 2024 on September 5. Check Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s top inspirational quotes.
Like every year, this year too, schools, colleges, universities, and all educational institutes will celebrate Teachers’ Day 2024 on September 5. The day commemorates the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, an Indian politician, philosopher, and statesman.
Born on September 5, 1888 in the Madras Presidency, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a renowned teacher. He served as a Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was also appointed as the second vice chancellor of Andhra University from 1931 to 1936 and the fourth vice chancellor of Banaras Hindu University from 1939 to 1948.
While serving as the second President of India from 1962 to 1967, some of his students visited him in 1962 to wish him a happy birthday. They also approached him to request permission to celebrate his birthday on September 5. However, Dr Radhakrishnan urged his students to observe September 5 as ‘Teachers Day'’ across the country to honour all of India's legendary teachers.
Top inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
So, students, teachers and others, check out the most inspirational quotes by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
- "Teachers should be the best minds in the country."
- "Books are the means by which we build bridges between cultures."
- “When we think we know we cease to learn.”
- “It takes centuries to make a little history, it takes centuries of history to make a tradition.”
- “The end-product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.”
- "Tolerance is the homage which the finite mind pays to the inexhaustibility of the infinite."
- “Education to be complete, must be humane, it must include not only training of intellect but refinement of the heart and discipline of the spirit. No education can be regarded as complete if it neglects heart and spirit.”
- “We should be the advocates of peaceful change and advocates of radical reforms.”
- “When we talk about coexistence it does not mean that the aggrieved and the aggressor should live together. We will do our utmost to help the oppressed to redeem themselves from oppression.”
- “The true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves.”