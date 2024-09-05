Teachers' Day 2024: From PM Modi to Kharge, wishes galore for educators

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, PM Modi, sent his best wishes to all the teachers in the country and highlighted their contribution in a developed and self-reliant India. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.(HT File)

“ The country is rapidly moving towards education reforms by involving students and teachers. In this path of development, the hands of teachers are being strengthened through all resources,” PM Modi mentioned in his official message.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hailed the teaching community on the occasion of Teachers’ Day and described them as the "backbone of the society". Governor CV Ananda Bose also extended his wishes to the teachers on this occasion.

On the eve of Teachers' Day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, in an open letter, urged teachers to teach students about the Constitution and be vigilant against the "attack" on the ideal of "unity in diversity."

He appealed to teachers nationwide to educate their students about "the Constitution of India and its values, and the importance of the Preamble of our Constitution." Kharge also urged educators to impart knowledge about India’s diversity and to be vigilant against any attacks on India’s unity in diversity. He added that addressing attempts to distort or misrepresent history is crucial for the service of the nation.

“They (children) should be cautioned against the attack on the idea of India’s unity in diversity. Furthermore, your efforts to educate the future generation regarding attempts to distort and misrepresent history in the present times will go a long way in the service of the nation,” said Kharge.

“Gurus as teachers have been feted and revered in our culture since ancient times because they are the true nation builders,” he added.

He also said that teachers not only educate individuals but also shape the future of the nation, instilling values such as patriotism, hard work, and justice.

(With Agency inputs)