Teachers Day 2024| Sanjana Sanghi says ‘school was the best time of my life, thanks to my principal Lata Vaidyanathan'

Growing up, many of us view our teachers with a mix of awe and trepidation. Imagine the surprise when that formidable figure evolves into a cherished friend in adulthood. For actor Sanjana Sanghi, an alum of Modern School, Barakhamba, this transition is both heartwarming and profound. Sanjana Sanghi with Lata Vaidyanathan

On Teacher's Day today, we speak to the actor and Lata Vaidyanathan, the former principal of the school, who recalls her student, Sanghi, with nothing but admiration.

“Sanjana was that one kid in school one would want to encounter. She was so cheerful, in her speech, movement, and completely loved by the teachers. If there was somebody upset in the morning, just looking at her would cheer them up,” Vaidyanathan, who last met Sanghi at the screening of 2023 film Dhak Dhak, reminisces. Hearing this praise, she can only respond with shy giggles, clearly touched by the sentiment.

The 28-year-old, who has appeared in films such as Dil Bechara (2020), Kadak Singh (2023) and Woh Bhi Din The (2024), looks back at her school days with nostalgia. “Honestly, I have always hesitated to even bother Lata ma'am with anything, but I know in my heart that if I have my way, I would go to my school every single morning. It is still the best time of my life. A lot of the credit goes to Lata ma'am for the atmosphere she created for all of us,” Sanghi says.

Sanjana's stint in films began in school

Sanghi’s journey into the world of cinema began during her school years. Her acting career took off with Rockstar in 2011, a move strongly supported by Lata. “It required her teachers to adjust to her shooting schedules, but Sanjana never gave anyone a chance to complain even then,” says Vaidyanathan, adding, “Every child should pursue their dreams. I was the last one to know about Sanjana starring in Rockstar, but she had all the confidence and bearings to do it. She chose that profession, and the only thing I could do was support her." "I never heard a single complaint from her teachers whenever she would come back from her shoots; she handled it all. Maybe some things never reached me!” Vaidyanathan laughs.

‘She was a responsible individual’

However, it wasn't all smooth sailing. Vaidyanathan fondly recalls Sanghi’s mischievous side. "Sometimes she tried to hide things from me, knowing I might disapprove. However, she understood that any missteps would be addressed privately rather than publicly. Despite the occasional class bunking or lingering around, she was always responsible and never neglected her duties and responsibilities," adding, “And Sanjana is still the same she was as a small child.”

Why just one day for the teachers?

Reflecting on the celebration of teachers, Sanghi questions why such significant contributions are acknowledged only one day a year. “There can't be just one day where you celebrate their contributions. Whenever I am going on stage somewhere or I feel nervous, I can still hear my teachers whisper in my ear like they would in school… you think of those moments that are so crucial. Days like these are just about celebrating the things you love. There are such vivid memories,” she ends.