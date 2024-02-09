Kadak Singh and Dhak Dhak actor Sanjana Sanghi: I am quite obsessed with mistakes

Actor Sanjana Sanghi made her debut in Rockstar at the age of 13 and she says she has only “learned from her mistakes” till now. “I am quite obsessed with mistakes. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jitna aap galtiyon se seekh sakte ho, mujhe nahi lagta you can learn that much from your wins or successes,” she remarks, adding, “Delhi mai hi saari galtiyaan hui hain, yahin mera school aur mera college hai. I feel like all of those have added up to being able to now make some sense of my life.” Sanjana Sanghi

Sanghi’s decision to not move to Mumbai at 18 was a wise one according to her. “So at 13, aisa lagta tha ki ab opportunities aane laggyi hain, I started working very young. But, something in my heart told me that this studious and academic child inside me has to remain inside, so main nahi shift hui Bombay 18 saal ki umar mai,” she shares.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

“I studied, finished my college degree, and lived that part of my life, because I thought all of that would make me a better artist, which actually happened. I am grateful that I did it that way,” the 27-year-old asserts.

Despite potential missed opportunities, she believes that her unconventional path contributed to her growth as an artist in the long run. “Somewhere around the line I may have lost opportunities but I think I did the right thing in the long run.”

Speaking about the changing landscape of the industry, especially the boom of OTT platforms, Sanghi, who was last seen in Kadak Singh, acknowledges the shift her generation of actors experienced. “Meri generation of actors ke lie, when I also did my debut with Dil Bechara, we entered a hybrid world. That was actually the second film to release on OTT in India, tab kisi ko pata hi nahi tha ki ho kya raha hai. Ever since, the rules have changed.”

“We as younger actors I don’t think can build box office credibility the ways that generations before did, like Deepika and Anushka did for example. So, I am just loving the fact that we are getting to do so much work, it doesn’t matter if it’s a series or film, on OTT or theatres. You are just putting yourself into different contexts and evolving, and crores of people are getting to see you. I have become very platform agnostic. I feel like both (OTT and theatres) are as good. I have done four films till now, out of which two were theatrical and two were OTT. So, I feel like both are as good,” she wraps up.