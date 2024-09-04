Teachers' Day 2024: President Murmu to confer National Teachers' Award tomorrow

President of India Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2024 to 82 selected awardees tomorrow, September 5, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Teachers' Day 2024: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2024 tomorrow, September 5(ANI)

September 5 is celebrated as National Teachers' Day in India. It is the birth anniversary of the country's second president, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a great philosopher, teacher, and scholar.

In a press release issued on the eve of Teachers' Day, the Ministry of Education said the award celebrates the unique contribution of teachers in the country and honours those who, through their commitment and dedication, have “improved the quality of education” and “enriched the lives of their students.”

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of ₹50,000 and a silver medal.

The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Education Ministry said.

Fifty teachers have been selected for this year's award by the Department of School Education and Literacy. They come from 28 states, three union territories and six organizations. Of them, 34 are male, 16 are female teachers, it added.

Two teachers selected for the award are differently abled, and one is working with Children With Special Needs (CWSN), the ministry said.

Further, the ministry said the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Literacy have selected 16 teachers each for this prestigious award.

