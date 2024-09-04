From Dronacharya, Valmiki to Ved Vyas: A look at some exceptional teachers from Indian mythology

Teachers' Day is celebrated around the world, though the dates vary by country. In India, it falls on September 5 to honour Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished philosopher, scholar of comparative religion and philosophy, and the second President of India. Since ancient times, gurus have held a revered position in Indian culture, with their relationship with disciples marked by profound devotion and respect. On this Teachers' Day, let's take a moment to look back at some of the most celebrated teachers and gurus from Indian mythology whose wisdom and teachings have left a lasting impact. (Also read: Teachers' Day 2024: Why India celebrates it on September 5? History, significance and celebrations ) Explore the profound impact of some of Indian mythology's most revered teachers.(Pinterest)

Dronacharya

He is the most renowned teacher in Indian mythology and a key figure in the epic Mahabharata, known for his exceptional expertise in advanced military tactics and divine weaponry. He instructed both the Kauravas and Pandavas in the art of warfare, with Arjuna being his favoured student.

Parshuram

Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, is known for repeatedly annihilating the Kshatriya caste. He exclusively trained Brahmanas in the art of warfare. Despite being a Kshatriya, Karna, the well-known antagonist of the Mahabharata, sought Parshuram's instruction. Upon discovering Karna's deception, Parshuram cursed him to forget all his skills at the hour of greatest need.

Vishwamitra

He was a sage renowned for his fiery temperament and immense power. As the guru of Lord Rama and his brother Lakshman, he imparted the knowledge of divine weapons to them. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in Lord Rama's marriage to Sita Devi.

Ved Vyas

Sage Ved Vyas is widely recognized as the author of the epic Mahabharata, but he also played a significant role within the story. As the grandfather of both the Pandavas and Kauravas, Ved Vyas offered crucial guidance and advice to key characters during pivotal moments in the epic.

Vasishtha

In Hindu mythology, Sage Vasishtha is celebrated as one of the seven great sages. Renowned for his scholarship and teaching, he composed numerous influential texts during the ancient and medieval periods. He is credited with authoring significant works such as the Vasishtha Dharmasutra, Vasishtha Samhita, Agni Purana, Yoga Vasishtha and Vishnu Purana.

Valmiki

Sage Valmiki, renowned for composing the epic Ramayana, also played a crucial role as the teacher of Lord Rama's twin sons, Lav and Kush. According to legend, after completing the Ramayana, he taught it to the brothers, who later recited it, ensuring the epic's preservation and transmission through generations.

Shukracharya

He was the son of Rishi Bhrigu and a devoted worshiper of Lord Shiva, serving as the Guru of the Asuras. In the Mahabharata, he is depicted as a mentor to Bhishma Pitamah, imparting his knowledge of political science and strategy.

Brihaspati

He is revered as the Guru of the Gods and is mentioned in the Rigveda. Known for his special bow, whose string is referred to as the Rta or ‘cosmic order,’ he embodies the foundational principles of dharma.