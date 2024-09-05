 ‘RBI 90 Quiz’ offering winners a chance to take home a whopping ₹10 Lakh, window closes on Sept 17, link to apply here - Hindustan Times
‘RBI 90 Quiz’ offering winners a chance to take home a whopping 10 Lakh, window closes on Sept 17, link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Sep 05, 2024 01:50 PM IST

The RBI 90 Quiz will focus on General Knowledge of history, economy, current affairs, etc. Winners will take home ₹10 lakh. Read details below.

The Reserve Bank of India, RBI, is all set to host a nationwide quiz competition for college students pursuing undergraduate courses across all streams. The RBI 90 Quiz competition will be conducted as part of RBI’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

In line with the 90th anniversary celebrations, RBI is hosting a 'RBI 90 Quiz' competition wherein the first prize includes <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh. (Photo Credit: screenshot/rbi.org.in)
In line with the 90th anniversary celebrations, RBI is hosting a 'RBI 90 Quiz' competition wherein the first prize includes 10 lakh. (Photo Credit: screenshot/rbi.org.in)

Although registrations started from August 20, the RBI will closing the application window on September 17, 2024.

DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR RBI 90 QUIZ

A notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) urged all higher education institutions to disseminate this information in their respective institutions and encourage undergraduate students to participate in the quiz and make it a success.

The quiz will primarily focus on General Knowledge of history, economy, current affairs, etc. Participants who come first will be awarded a whopping 10 lakh by RBI. Through the programme, the RBI aims to generate engagement with the student community.

Let’s look at some of the important points to remember concerning the RBI@90 quiz competition:

Who is eligible to participate in the quiz competition?

As per the UGC notification, the RBI 90 Quiz is open for students pursuing graduate courses in recognised colleges across the country.

How many levels of the quiz will it include?

As per the notification, there will be four phases of the quiz competition. These are described in detail below:

PHASE 1: Online

  • Will include an online quiz in Hindi and English.
  • Top-performing colleges from the state will move to Phase 2.

PHASE 2: (State level)

  • Selected colleges will compete in an on-stage competition following an elimination round.
  • The winner of this round will proceed to the zonal round.

PHASE 3 AND 4 (Zonal and National)

  • Participants who win in the zonal round will compete at the national level.

What is the prize reward?

Participants will be given prizes starting from the state level. Those who participate at the national level will be awarded the following prize rewards:

  • 1st Prize: 10 Lakh
  • 2nd Prize: 8 Lakh
  • 3rd Prize: 6 lakh

About the registration process and other important dates

  • Registrations for the RBI 90 Quiz began on August 20, 2024.
  • The deadline for registration is September 17, 2024.
  • Quiz date: As per the RBI website, the online RBI 90 Quiz will be held from September 19th to 21st, 2024.

For more information, participants are advised to visit the official website.

