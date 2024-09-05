AACCC AYUSH NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result today at aaccc.gov.in

AACCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will announce the final seat allotment result for the first round of NEET UG counselling today, September 5. Once released, candidates can check it on aaccc.gov.in. AACCC AYUSH NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

On September 4, the AACCC released the provisional allotment result for the first round of AYUSG NEET UG counselling. Candidates were asked to inform if there was any discrepancy in the provisional result by 9 am on Septemer 5.

Candidates who have not been allotted any seats, their ranks are not reflected in the provisional result, the committee said.

After the declaration of the final result, candidates can download the provisional allotment result from the official website.

AACCC counselling is for admission to all India quota (AIQ) seats for undergraduate (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS/B.Pharm-ITRA) courses.

After the final result for the first round of AYUSH NEET counselling is announced, selected candidates can download the allotment order and report at the allotted institutions between September 6 and 11.

The second round of counselling will begin on September 18 and the third round will begin on October 9.

The AACCC will also hold three stray vacancy rounds for various institutions.

How to check AACCC AYUSH NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result 2024?

Go to the AYUSH NEET counselling website aaccc.gov.in. Go to UG counselling. Open the link to check final allotment result for the first round. Check the allotment result. After checking your allotment result, login to your account and download the allotment order.

For further updates, candidates should visit the official website of the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee.