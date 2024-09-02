AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration ends today at aaccc.gov.in, direct link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC will close the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling on September 2, 2024. Candidates can apply for the counselling process through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 registration ends today, link here

As per the official schedule, the choice locking facility will begin at 2 pm on September 2 and will end on the same date at 11.55 pm. The processing of seat allotment result will be done from September 3 to September 4, 2024. The seat allotment result will be displayed on September 5, 2024.

The reporting at the allotted institute can be done from September 6 to September 11, 2024 and verification of joined candidate data by AACCC/NCISM/NCH from September 12 to September 13, 2024.

AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2024 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Upload the necessary documents and click on submit.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Registration facility shall be available at the beginning of the 1st Round, 2nd Round, 3 rd Round & Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I) as specified in the Counseling Schedule. The Committee has informed that any request for registration shall not be entertained after the closing of registration. Fresh registration is available during the Stray Vacancy Round (SVR-I) for the A.Y. 2024-25. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.