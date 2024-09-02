WB NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 releasing today at wbmcc.nic.in, here’s how to check

Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal will release WB NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 on September 2, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling process can check the result on the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in. WB NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 today, here’s how to check

The seat allotment result will be released after 2 pm today, September 2. Candidates can report and take admission to the allotted institute with requisite original document, college requisite fee and bond on September 3, 4 and 5, 2024.

WB NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Click on WB NEET UG 2024 seat allotment result for Round 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the individual allotment letters shall be made available for download for the successful candidates from the counselling website by individual login till closure of the schedule of Round 1 admission.

The allotted candidates will have to attend the allotted colleges within the round 1 admission schedule if they wish to get admitted, along with all required original documents with one set self-attested photocopy of the documents mentioned in the notice. They also have to bring a successfully verified slip and allotment letter for admission ( 1 set original and 1 set self-attested photocopy) for admission along with 4 copies of recent passport size photographs.

A separate notice regarding the schedule for seat surrender will soon be published on the counselling website. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of WBMCC.