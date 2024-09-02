 Purnea University Merit List 2024 for B.Sc, BCom and BA courses releasing today at purneauniversity.ac.in - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi
Purnea University Merit List 2024 for B.Sc, BCom and BA courses releasing today at purneauniversity.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 02, 2024 10:20 AM IST

Purnea University Merit List 2024 for B.Sc, BCom and BA courses will be released today, September 2, 2024.

Purnea University, Purnia will release Purnea University Merit List 2024 for four-year UG programs under Choice Based Credit System on September 2, 2024. Candidates who have applied for admission to BSc, BCom and BA courses can check the merit list on the official website of Purnea University at purneauniversity.ac.in.

Purnea University Merit List 2024 for B.Sc, BCom and BA courses releasing today(Facebook)
The varsity will release 1st semester merit list for Arts, Commerce and Science courses. The fourth merit list will be released for BA course and fifth semester list will be released for BSc and BCom courses.

As per the official notices, the date of admission in four year undergraduate programme under choice based credit system (CBCS) for the session 2024-2028 (1st semester) in the faculty of Arts, Science and Commerce for Constituent and Affiliated Colleges under Purnia University on the basis of 4th and 5th merit list is fixed on September 2, 2024.

Purnea University Merit List 2024: How to check

To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of Purnea University at purneauniversity.ac.in.
  • Click on current notices link and a new page will open.
  • The BA, BSc and BCom merit list will be displayed there.
  • Click on the required link and enter the login details.
  • Once done, the merit list will be displayed.
  • Check the merit list and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

No fee will be charged from SC/ST and all categories of girls students at the time of admission.

Purnea University comprises of 15 constituent colleges, 32 affiliated colleges including B.Ed, Engineering, Management and law colleges spread across the Purnea Division. Currently, Purnea is a centre of education in the north-east Bihar region. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Purnea University.

Official notice for BA

Official notice for BSc and BCom

Exam and College Guide
Admission News
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
