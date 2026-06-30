Railway Recruitment Board has invited applications for Technician posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB apply at rrbapply.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 6557 posts in the organisation. RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Apply for 6557 posts at rrbapply.gov.in, direct link here (Rajkumar)

The registration process will begin on June 30 and will close on July 29, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates 1. Last date for registration: July 29

2. Last date for application fee payment: July 31

3. Correction window opens- August 1

4. Correction window closes- August 10

Vacancy Details 1. Technician Grade-I Signal: 323 posts

2. Technician Grade III: 6234 posts

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of following stages- Computer Based Test (CBT), Document Verification (DV) and Medical examination. The exam duration is for 90 minutes and total questions asked is 100. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.

How to Apply 1. Visit the official website of RRB apply at rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Click on RRB Technician Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Examination Fee The examination fee is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) candidates. Online fee payment can be done only through internet banking, debit/credit cards, or UPI will be accepted. All applicable service charges shall be borne by the candidate. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here