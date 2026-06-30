Elle review: Legally Blonde prequel is bright, breezy and just a little too safe

Elle web series review Cast: Lexi Minetree,June Diane Raphael,Tom Everett Scott,Chandler Kinney, Jacob Moskovitz, Gabrielle Policano, Zac Looker. Director: Jason Moore, Sammi Cohen, Pete Chatmon and Stacie Passon. Rating: ★★★

Can you believe it’s been 25 years since Reese Witherspoon basically invented the colour pink? Her character Elle Woods has remained one of pop culture's most unforgettable icons. From Legally Blonde to its sequel and even the stage musical, the pink-loving lawyer has refused to fade from public memory. Now, instead of taking her story forward, Prime Video's upcoming web series Elle goes back to where it all began. Lexi Minetree in a still from Elle. (Prime Video)

The series comes with familiar names behind it. Original Legally Blonde producer Marc Platt and Reese Witherspoon return as executive producers, while Laura Kittrell has created the show. Drawing from Amanda Brown's novel that inspired the 2001 film, Laura Kittrell also shares showrunning duties with Caroline Dries. The writing team includes Eli Wilson Pelton, Asmita Paranjape, Julia Brownell, Jem Regan and Chad Charlie, while Jason Moore, Sammi Cohen, Pete Chatmon and Stacie Passon each direct two episodes.

The plot Set in the 90s-something timeline, the series opens with Elle Woods (Lexi Minetree) living a high-flying, cheerleader lifestyle in Southern California. Surrounded by her close friends, her family throws her a really grand birthday party near poolside of their massive mansion during her junior year. That glamourous world completely shatters when her father, Wyatt (Tom Everett Scott), botches a cosmetic procedure, which could lead to a lawsuit. Desperate to escape the social fallout, Wyatt and his wife Eva (June Diane Raphael) drag Elle away from her perfect life and relocate to Seattle until the heat dies down.

To help her cope, Elle is gifted a tiny, designer-clothed pup named Bruiser, who becomes her soul friend in a city that is the literal antithesis of Beverly Hills. Instead of California sun, Elle is greeted by Seattle rain, grunge culture, and endless flannel. Rather than forcing herself to fit the moody local aesthetic, Elle leans into her own core strengths of believing in people and standing up for the underdogs.

Across eight episodes, Elle finds herself dealing with everything from messy school politics to an unexpected crush on charming athlete Miles (Jacob Moskovitz), and friendships she never saw coming. Her closest friends end up being the sarcastic Dustin (Zac Looker) and free-spirited musician Liz (Gabrielle Policano), two people who couldn't be more different from her. Making things even harder is her constant run-in with senior Kimberly (Chandler Kinney), who quickly becomes one of the biggest hurdles in Elle's new life.