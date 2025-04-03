The Legally Blonde series is FINALLY in production, announces Reese Witherspoon with a first look at young Elle Woods

Elle Woods is a feminist icon. But she needed cocky frat boy Emmett Richmond to break her heart and sense of self in two before she rose from the pink fumes of her phoenix to not only find REAL love, but also become a Harvard grad, a lawyer and a bona fide icon for the next few decades to come. Now Elle may not have been in touch with her fiery, feminist side before the heartbreak steered her onto the right track, but the seeds of it were always there. Reese Witherspoon as Elle Woods; Lexi Minetree in her 'manifestation shoot' as Elle Woods

And that's what the Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, will give us a window into. Now for all the spiritual blondies waiting with bated breath to experience the magic of a young Elle, the OG Elle Woods, Reese Witherspoon shared a plush pink update and that is...that Elle, the series, has FINALLY gone into production! What's more? The announcement comes with an exclusive first look of new kid on the block, Lexi Minetree as young Elle Woods.

Sharing a picture of Lexi as Elle, dressed in a comfy pink zipper, laying on her pink bed, smiling into her pink landline, Reese's caption read, "Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production! Couldn't be more excited to introduce you all to @leximinetree as Elle Woods 💗💝💘".

Now if you don't recognise Lexi Minetree, you're not living under a rock. Elle, the series, will be marking Lexi's first major role in the spotlight. The starry-eyed blonde has previously starred in a Lifetime movie, the Tubi original The Murdaugh Murders and also held a cameo in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Coming back to what could very well be a future pop culture milestone, as the prequel series goes into production, you can dial it back to the Legally Blonde franchise, all of which is available for streaming on OTT!