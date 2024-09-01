TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration begins for MBA, MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in, direct link here
TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration window has been opened for MBA and MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.
The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has begun the registrations for MBA and MCA counselling 2024 from Sunday, September 1. Candidates who seek to register themselves can submit their application forms on the official website at tgicet.nic.in.
As per the official schedule, following are the important dates that candidates are required to keep in mind:
PHASE 1
DATE
Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification
SEPTEMBER 1 TO SEPTEMBER 8
Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates
SEPTEMBER 3 TO SEPTEMBER 9 (EXECEPT SEPTEMBER 7)
Exercising Options after Certificate Verification
SEPTEMBER 4 TO SEPTEMBER 11
Freezing of options
SEPTEMBER 11
Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before
SEPTEMBER 14
Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website
SEPTEMBER 14 TO SEPTEMBER 17
The final phase registrations for TS ICET Counselling 2024 will begin from September 20, 2024.
Candidates must note that they have to meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the counselling.
For MBA: Candidates should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree Examination of minimum three years duration except Oriental Languages.
For MCA: Candidates should have passed BCA/B.Sc / B.Com/ B.A with mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.
TS ICET Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply
- Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in.
- Click on the ‘Pay Processing Fee’ option available on the home page.
- Enter your login credentials and submit. These include Registration Number given on TGICET-2024 Hall Ticket, TGICET-2024 Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth as mentioned in the SSC Marks Memo.
- Book your slot by logging in again
- Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the page for future reference.
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
