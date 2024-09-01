TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration begins for MBA, MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in, direct link here

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has begun the registrations for MBA and MCA counselling 2024 from Sunday, September 1. Candidates who seek to register themselves can submit their application forms on the official website at tgicet.nic.in. TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration have begun for MBA, MCA begins at tgicet.nic.in, Apply via direct link.

As per the official schedule, following are the important dates that candidates are required to keep in mind:

PHASE 1 DATE Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification SEPTEMBER 1 TO SEPTEMBER 8 Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates SEPTEMBER 3 TO SEPTEMBER 9 (EXECEPT SEPTEMBER 7) Exercising Options after Certificate Verification SEPTEMBER 4 TO SEPTEMBER 11 Freezing of options SEPTEMBER 11 Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before SEPTEMBER 14 Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website SEPTEMBER 14 TO SEPTEMBER 17

The final phase registrations for TS ICET Counselling 2024 will begin from September 20, 2024.

Candidates must note that they have to meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the counselling.

For MBA: Candidates should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree Examination of minimum three years duration except Oriental Languages.

For MCA: Candidates should have passed BCA/B.Sc / B.Com/ B.A with mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in.

Click on the ‘Pay Processing Fee’ option available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and submit. These include Registration Number given on TGICET-2024 Hall Ticket, TGICET-2024 Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth as mentioned in the SSC Marks Memo.

Book your slot by logging in again

Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the page for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.