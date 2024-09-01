 TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration begins for MBA, MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in, direct link here - Hindustan Times
TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration begins for MBA, MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Sep 01, 2024 05:08 PM IST

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration window has been opened for MBA and MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in. Candidates can apply via the direct link here.

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has begun the registrations for MBA and MCA counselling 2024 from Sunday, September 1. Candidates who seek to register themselves can submit their application forms on the official website at tgicet.nic.in.

DIRECT LINK TO REGISTER FOR TS ICET COUNSELLING 2024

As per the official schedule, following are the important dates that candidates are required to keep in mind:

PHASE 1

DATE

Online filing of Basic Information, Payment of Processing Fee & Slot Booking for selection of Help Line Centre, Date & Time to attend for Certificate Verification

SEPTEMBER 1 TO SEPTEMBER 8

Certificate Verification for already Slot Booked candidates

SEPTEMBER 3 TO SEPTEMBER 9 (EXECEPT SEPTEMBER 7)

Exercising Options after Certificate Verification

SEPTEMBER 4 TO SEPTEMBER 11

Freezing of options

SEPTEMBER 11

Provisional Allotment of Seats on or before

SEPTEMBER 14

Payment of Tuition Fee & Self Reporting through website

SEPTEMBER 14 TO SEPTEMBER 17

The final phase registrations for TS ICET Counselling 2024 will begin from September 20, 2024.

Candidates must note that they have to meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the counselling.

For MBA: Candidates should have passed recognized Bachelors Degree Examination of minimum three years duration except Oriental Languages.

For MCA: Candidates should have passed BCA/B.Sc / B.Com/ B.A with mathematics at 10+2 level or at Graduation level.

TS ICET Counselling 2024: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in.
  • Click on the ‘Pay Processing Fee’ option available on the home page.
  • Enter your login credentials and submit. These include Registration Number given on TGICET-2024 Hall Ticket, TGICET-2024 Examination Hall Ticket Number, and Date of Birth as mentioned in the SSC Marks Memo.
  • Book your slot by logging in again
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the page for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

News / Education / Admission News / TS ICET Counselling 2024: Registration begins for MBA, MCA admissions at tgicet.nic.in, direct link here
© 2024 HindustanTimes
